Day after heavy rain in Hyderabad, Telangana HC employee found dead in flooded apartment cellar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 55-year-old employee of the Telangana High Court was found floating in the cellar of his apartment in Musheerabad on Saturday, a day after the city witnessed high intensity rainfall, recording as much as 15cm in a span of just about three hours.

The man has been identified as Raj Kumar. According to the police, he went missing after leaving home late on Friday evening after informing family members that he would go to a nearby store to purchase some household items. However, he did not return home after that.

On Saturday, his body was found floating in the apartment cellar. The police suspect that Raj Kumar might have got trapped in the apartment's cellar due to inundation and died of drowning in the stagnant rainwater.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death.