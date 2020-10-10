Fish export from Telangana to resume shortly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that fish exports from Telangana to other States and countries will commence shortly. The Minister, along with Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman KS Srinivas, inaugurated the new MPEDA office in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State stood eighth in the country in terms of fish production. The Minister said only five varieties of fish — Boccha, Rahu, Mrigala, Bangaaru Teega and Gaddi Chepa — are grown in the State.

He said that the Telangana government would encourage fishermen across the State to take up cultivation of Tilapia and freshwater prawns. The Minister also said that the Animal Husbandry Department had signed an agreement with the MPEDA to impart training to fishermen on modern techniques and extension of marketing facilities for better profits.

Additionally, the Animal Husbandry Minister said that the government has decided to inaugurate one mobile fish counter in all 150 divisions under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits soon.