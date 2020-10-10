STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hour-long downpour brings Hyderabadd to its knees; more rains likely in Telangana

Several areas in the city recorded an avg rainfall of 100 mm between 6pm & 7pm on Friday

Published: 10th October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

DRF teams evacuate people from low-lying areas near Raj Bhavan Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was brought to its knees again on Friday evening after an hour-long downpour battered the city between 6pm and 7pm on Friday. During this period, Asifnagar in the city recorded around 120 mm rainfall. In the same hour, many other parts of Hyderabad city recorded a rainfall of over 100 mm. By 9pm on Friday, Asifnagar received 150 mm rainfall, making it the highest recorded rainfall this year in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as per the data by Telangana State Development Planning Society. While Banjara Hills recorded 127 mm rainfall, Gandipet got 125.8 mm, Khairatabad 123.3 mm, Toli Chowki 114.5 mm,  Mehdipatnam 109 mm, Nampally 106.5 mm, and Gudimalkapur and Charminar areas recorded 95.5 mm rainfall each.

Soon after the rains, pictures and videos emerged on social media that exposed the vulnerability of the city to such intense rains. In low-lying areas near Mehdipatnam and Nampally, the floodwater entered many houses. GHMC received 68 cases of waterlogging and 168 cases of overflowing drains by 8pm. Traffic came to a standstill on many routes as they got inundated in rainwater, up to knee-deep. Hyderabad traffic police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) shared pictures, from various parts of city, showing personnel clearing the waterlogged areas. 

Vehicles wade through an inundated road in Hyderabad on Friday

Speaking to Express, Rohit Deshpande, a private employee, said: “It takes usually 30 minutes to travel from Saidabad to Narayanguda. However, it took more than two hours on Friday.” Areas in Attapur, near Pillar no 193, were also inundated. Cyberabad traffic police advised citizens to take a different route to avoid getting stuck along the Mehdipatnam-Gachibowli stretch due to waterlogging. Under the Hyderabad traffic police limits, areas near Model House, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Telephone Bhavan, Chaderghat, SR Nagar and Ranigunj were also inundated, causing traffic to slow down. 

IMD meteorologist B Raja Rao told Express that the rains were actually thunderstorms caused by cumulonimbus clouds and aided by presence of upper air cyclonic circulation and trough. Thundershowers and heavy rains will continue to occur at isolated places for the next four days, as per the IMD forecast.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rains Hyderabad rains Telangana weather Hyderabad weather
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp