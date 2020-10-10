STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO seeks speedy disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs

Published: 10th October 2020

By Express News Service

The Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, has moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to constitute a special task force and complete the trial of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs within one year. It filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Friday, in which it has also sought the appointment of a public prosecutor and required staff to the special court concerned.

The Forum, represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, has sought directions to the authorities concerned to furnish a monthly progress report of the criminal cases to the High Court. He alleged that the government has failed to appoint a public prosecutor and staff to the special court, jeopardising the progress of these cases.

Though the special court had been established two-and-half years ago in Nampally, there has been no progress in disposal of the cases, it has stated. It is a violation of the Supreme Court orders. According to the petitioner, of the over 300 cases, only 118 have been transferred to the special court. The State Chief Secretary, Secretary to Law, Director General of Police and Director of Prosecutions have been named as respondents.

HC raps Nirmal Collector for ‘lackadaisical attitude’ 

Making it clear that the people cannot be permitted to violate the law, even in the name of God, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Nirmal Collector to appear before it on October 12 regarding a case pertaining to encroachments. A division bench was hearing a PIL, which alleged encroachments on the tankbed land of Jafur Cheruvu and Kurranapet Cheruvu. It stated that the Collector’s report on the issue was vague and his lackadaisical attitude is surprising. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy. It sought  action against land grabbers/realtors, who are destroying the tankbed.

It also sought directions to the authorities concerned for fixing the full tank levels (FTL) of these tanks and reconstructing the bund of the Kotha/Kotch Cheruvu. The bench observed that instead of sealing the premises, the Collector offered a placebo to this court that “appropriate action would be taken”. 

