Telangana: Regular services to resume at govt hospitals from October 12  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to patients seeking treatments other than Covid-19, the Director of Medical Education and Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has directed principals and superintendents of all teaching hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and other medical institutions under their control to start regular medical services.

The regular services will be available from October 12, after being shut for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the order, quarantine leave which was being given every other week to treating doctors, staff and junior doctors would be withdrawn in all hospitals, barring Gandhi, King Koti and TIMS hospitals. These three would continue to be Covid-19 hospitals.