Telangana karate player gets govt job

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: E Anjana, a karate player, was offered Data Processing Officer position in Sports Authority of Telangana, in recognition of her talent. She assumed charge on Friday. She has participated in several State, National and International level karate tournaments, winning 272 medals.

She is also the first karate player from India, who has participated 27 times at International level and 32 times at National level competitions, and won 20 Grand Championships.

Anjana joined Continental Shotokan karate Do India (CSKI) Academy in 2006. IT Minister KT Rama Rao recognised her talent and brought it to the notice of KCR, said her coach E Srinivas. She is very hard working and has completed her MTech, he added.