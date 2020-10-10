Telangana tech helps reunite UP boy with kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old autistic boy Som Soni, who went missing in 2015, was reunited with his family in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. “I had lost all hope, but a miracle was waiting to happen, reuniting me with my son after five years,” said Som’s mother.

What led this miracle to happen was a face recognition tool Darpan, which has been developed by the Telangana police. The boy, hailing from Handia in Uttar Pradesh, was traced to a State-run child home at Goalpara in Assam.

“For years, we have been repeatedly going to the Handia police station, but to no avail. We are thankful to the Telangana police because their technology helped us find our child,” said the mother.

Additional DGP, Swati Lakra told TNIE, “The tool works on data collection. It is developed in a way that it can recognise the face even after a few years based on the matrix of the face.”