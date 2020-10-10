Uttam frustrated, Congress emptying out: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy has been speaking out of frustration as he is unsure of winning the number of votes he had won in the last election.

He said this while inducting senior Congress leaders B Manohar Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Narsimha Reddy and a few others into the TRS at a programme in Dubbaka. “Congress leaders from Dubbaka are joining the TRS one after the other, rendering the rival party empty. Uttam and other leaders have been talking as they like, out of frustration,” he said.

The Minister attacked the Congress leaders for questioning if he had ever visited Dubbaka. “They should cross check their facts. They should find out how many times I’ve visited Dubbaka,” he said. Harish also said the Congress and BJP have candidates but no cadre. He questioned the Congress and BJP if they had implemented welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in their States. “The Congress killed the people without giving them electricity and the BJP is trying to kill them by installing meters at pumpsets,” he said.

Speaking about TRS’ candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll, he said S Sujatha is grieving her husband’s death, yet she and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy are leading the poll campaign. “But Uttam has insulted her by saying she is incapable. He has not just insulted Sujatha but all other women.” Harish appealed to the people to bless Sujatha with a one lakh majority.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Maddula Nageshwar Reddy of the Congress may join the TRS. Also, the first phase of the election process began on Friday with Election Officer B Chennaiah issuing the notification. Candidates started to file their nominations from 11 am to 3 pm, and can do so till October 16. The nominations will be verified on October 17 and withdrawls are allowed before 19. Five nominations have been filed, all of Independents.

Committee to monitor paid news

A State-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been constituted with Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel as its chairperson for the Dubbaka bypoll. The MCMC will look into cases of paid news in the media during the election