We honour women: Jayaprakash Reddy hits out at TRS

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar questioned Harish as to why TRS leaders are joining the Congress if the pink party is confident of winning the election.

Published: 10th October 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s remarks against TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy over the Dubbaka bypoll, the Congress on Friday claimed that it respects women and has a history of incorporating them in the Cabinet. 

Listing out the number of women ministers in the previous Congress government, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy asked Harish as to who has been giving priority to women. “Congress had made Sabitha Indra Reddy, Geetha Reddy, DK Aruna, Konda Surekha and Sunitha Laxma Reddy ministers. In your six-year rule, how many women have been made ministers,” he asked.

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar questioned Harish as to why TRS leaders are joining the Congress if the pink party is confident of winning the election. He accused the TRS of meting out step-motherly treatment towards the Dubbaka constituency. 

