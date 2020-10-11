1,811 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saturday was another day when Telangana reported less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases as it conducted only 50,469 tests. With 1,811 fresh cases and nine more deaths, the tally now stands at 2,10,346 and the toll at 1,217.

Following the downward spiral, the State has had no significant increase in cases for the last few weeks. But testing too has been lower than usual on most days. However, a closer look at the government’s media bulletin shows that things are not looking up in Adilabad, which has recorded a 42 per cent jump in cases.

In the last one week, it had cumulatively recorded 182 cases, as compared to 128 the previous week.

Medchal and Rangareddy districts, which have been recording high number of cases, reported a spike of 11 per cent and 12 per cent, on a weekly basis. While the number of cases increased in Medchal from 987 to 1,093, in Rangareddy it shot up from 1,081 to 1,209.