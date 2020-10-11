Dharani survery: Activists question need for Aadhaar, caste info

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired bureaucrats and activists wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar questioning the need for caste and Aadhaar details of owners of non-residential properties in the Dharani survey.

In the letter signed by IAS retired G Venkat Ram Reddy, IFS retired K Srivasuki and others, under the aegis of Forum for Citizens’ Entitlements (FORCE), they said, “One wonders why it is necessary to know one’s caste! Is it the intention of the government to establish nexus between caste and property ownership in the guise of survey?” They said that officials have been visiting households seeking a wide variety of information citing the Dharani as the purpose.

They said they were clueless about the law under which the information was being sought. They pointed out that the new law enacted by the State -- Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Book, 2020 -- dealt with agriculture lands.

“Therefore, there can be no ambiguity in construing that Dharani is meant to display agricultural property. Considering but not conceding that caste and property have a nexus, is it not wise to obtain data in a structured manner within a legal framework than in veiled manner,” they asked?