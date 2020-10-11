AG notes down woes of public prosecutors, assures better facilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pursuant to the Telangana High Court direction in a suo moto PIL case regarding public prosecutors issue, State Advocate General BS Prasad on Saturday held an interactive session with several public prosecutors of the State and took note of their concerns. The AG suggested them various measures for better prosecution of the cases and for better administration of the criminal justice system.

Recently, the High Court while dealing with a PIL which is based on a letter written by the Registrar General with regard to prosecutions in Telangana, directed the State government to come up with a comprehensive plan for strengthening the Department of Public Prosecution, and to inform about the budget it was willing to allocate to the department and steps taken to fill up all the vacancies in a time bound manner.

The court was informed that only 70 PPs were appointed as against 270 vacancies in the State. Besides, they do not have sufficient infrastructure which is needed for upgrading and strengthening their professional skills. The court directed the AG to submit a complete report on the issue and to interact with the PPs and guide them on a regular basis, and posted the matter to October 15 for hearing.

At the interactive session held in the State Bar council premises, the public prosecutors informed the Advocate General about the shortcomings with regard to timely furnishing of material particulars in the cases relating to the accused and timely filing of charge sheets with prior approvals and verifications. They also informed about lack of basic facilities, conference spaces for discussions with police officials, counselling with the persons concerned and so on.

After taking note of their concerns, the AG said that there was a need to ramp up the system for better administration and that the government would take necessary steps for the purpose. Director of prosecution G Vyjayanthi and some 50 public prosecutors attended the session.