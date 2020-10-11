STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AG notes down woes of public prosecutors, assures better facilities

The AG suggested them various measures for better prosecution of the cases and for better administration of the criminal justice system.  

Published: 11th October 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pursuant to the Telangana High Court direction in a suo moto PIL case regarding public prosecutors issue, State Advocate General BS Prasad on Saturday held an interactive session with several public prosecutors of the State and took note of their concerns. The AG suggested them various measures for better prosecution of the cases and for better administration of the criminal justice system.   

Recently, the High Court while dealing with a PIL which is based on a letter written by the Registrar General with regard to prosecutions in Telangana, directed the State government to come up with a comprehensive plan for strengthening the Department of Public Prosecution, and to inform about the budget it was willing to allocate to the department and steps taken to fill up all the vacancies in a time bound manner. 

The court was informed that only 70 PPs were appointed as against 270 vacancies in the State. Besides, they do not have sufficient infrastructure which is needed for upgrading and strengthening their professional skills. The court directed the AG to submit a complete report on the issue and to interact with the PPs and guide them on a regular basis, and posted the matter to October 15 for hearing.

At the interactive session held in the State Bar council premises, the public prosecutors informed the Advocate General about the shortcomings with regard to timely furnishing of material particulars in the cases relating to the accused and timely filing of charge sheets with prior approvals and verifications. They also informed about lack of basic facilities, conference spaces for discussions with police officials, counselling with the persons concerned and so on.

After taking note of their concerns, the AG said that there was a need to ramp up the system for better administration and that the government would take necessary steps for the purpose. Director of prosecution G Vyjayanthi and some 50 public prosecutors attended the session.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Prasad
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp