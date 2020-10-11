Cops cancel 27 licenses for drunk driving

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To deter drunk driving, the Police Department on Saturday recommended the Transport Department to cancel driving licenses of 27 persons found guilty of the act in the district.

Based on the proposal, the Transport Department cancelled their licenses for six months to one year based on the percentages of alcohol found in their blood.

Traffic Inspector G Tirumal said Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy recommended the suspensions and issued orders. Till now, licenses of about 167 persons who were caught drunk driving have been cancelled.