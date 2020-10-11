STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

High stakes on Dubbaka byelection as parties go all out

The ruling TRS party has applied a strategy for the bypolls which it has tried in the past too.

Published: 11th October 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dubbaka bypolls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Major political parties, including TRS, Congress, and BJP, have taken the Dubbaka byelections seriously, which is apparent as they have already declared their candidates and roped in senior leaders and MLAs for campaigning. 

The ruling TRS party has applied a strategy for the bypolls which it has tried in the past too. The party has assigned campaigning to seven Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders by appointing them as in-charges. The appointed in-charge will visit every village and explain about the welfare and development programmes conducted by the government. 

In addition, Finance Minister T Harish Rao is making multiple visits to the constituency and making sharp attacks on opponents. He has talked about schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyanalaxmi, 24-hour free power supply, double bedroom houses for the poor etc. He has questioned whether the Congress and BJP-ruled States have implemented such schemes. He is also trying to weaken the morale of the opponents by making dissidents join the TRS. 

Meanwhile, the Congress party, too, has roped in senior leaders, former PCC presidents and MLAs, and has appointed them as in-charges of mandals. Former deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has also been appointed as an in-charge, and has been supporting the Mallanna Sagar project oustees and helping them file cases for justice.

Congress has appointed party heavyweights like MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seethakka, Malkajgiri MP and Congress working president  A Reventh Reddy, former PCC president V Hanumanth Rao, Ponnala Laxmaiah, senior leader Shabbir Ali as mandal in-charges. The Congress is mainly targeting the TRS government on the stipend issue and alleging that TRS has cheated the unemployed and the youth by not conducting recruitment for DSC.

Congress alleges that TRS did not implement the promise of providing job to every home, and has attacked them on the recently introduced LRS and BRS schemes. The BJP, too, has appointed senior leaders for campaigning in the Dubbaka and former  MP Jitender Reddy has been appointed as in-charge. 
BJP leaders are highlighting ‘failures’ of the TRS government and assuring the Mallanna Sagar oustees of providing them compensation, on the lines of Siddipet and Gajwel oustees. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao is promising that he would fulfil these promises within a year, and if he fails to do so, he would resign. 

Harish leaves no stone unturned 
Harish Rao questioned whether any other State has implemented schemes similar to the ones in TS. He is trying to weaken morale of the opponents by making dissidents join the TRS 
 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bypolls
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp