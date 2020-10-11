KCR leads by example, shares details of his non-agricultural properties

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday, gave out details of his property at Erravelli village of Markook mandal to panchayat officials. These will be uploaded on the Dharani portal. Erravelli village panchayat officials visited the CM’s farmhouse and Rao gave out details of his residence to them.

Panchayat officials and Erravelli village secretary P Siddeshwar met the CM and uploaded the details along with photos on TSNPB (Telangana State Non Agriculture Property Book App). Rao said the government was registering details of immovable properties of every family in the State in order to safeguard their rights.

He stated that this exercise was a first of its kind in the country, where properties in all villages and cities be recorded. Patta passbooks would be issued for non agriculture properties in the same way as agriculture pass books are issued. This entire exercise would be a historical milestone, Rao stated, urging people to co-operate and register their property details.

