STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government told to respond on Dharani petition

Asking individuals to upload information on a public website is attacking privacy of citizens: Petitioners’ counsel
 

Published: 11th October 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court directed the State government to file counter affidavit in one week in the petition filed challenging the State policy asking the people to furnish details of non-agricultural properties to be uploaded in Dharani portal in the name of integrated land records management system. 

Justice Shameem Akther passed this order on Friday in a lunch motion petition moved by GR Karunakar of Rangareddy district and CV Narayana Rao of the city, who were aggrieved by the action of the government officials compelling them to upload their property details on Dharani. They termed the government’s said exercise a violation of Article 14, 21, 19 and 300-A of the Constitution of India.

The petitioners’ counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that the exercise undertaken by the government was harassing individuals like the petitioners to upload their property holdings on a public website, which was absolutely unwarranted and attacks the privacy of citizens. 

The said exercise is not supported by any enactment, rules or regulations prevailing as on date, he said. If the municipal authorities commit any illegality in uploading the details and if any card is issued to that effect, then the real owner of the said property will be at loss, he added. 

In fact, the State government undertook a survey of individuals along with their property particulars across the State under the name of ‘Samagra Kutumba survey,’ on August 19, 2014, he said and urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings of updating property particulars on Dharani portal.

Meanwhile, State Advocate General BS Prasad strongly opposed the grant of any interim relief and sought some time for filing counter affidavit in the case. Justice Shameem Akther then adjourned the case hearing by one week for filing counter affidavit by the State government on the issue.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani Dharani petition
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp