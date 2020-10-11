Telangana government told to respond on Dharani petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the State government to file counter affidavit in one week in the petition filed challenging the State policy asking the people to furnish details of non-agricultural properties to be uploaded in Dharani portal in the name of integrated land records management system.

Justice Shameem Akther passed this order on Friday in a lunch motion petition moved by GR Karunakar of Rangareddy district and CV Narayana Rao of the city, who were aggrieved by the action of the government officials compelling them to upload their property details on Dharani. They termed the government’s said exercise a violation of Article 14, 21, 19 and 300-A of the Constitution of India.

The petitioners’ counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that the exercise undertaken by the government was harassing individuals like the petitioners to upload their property holdings on a public website, which was absolutely unwarranted and attacks the privacy of citizens.

The said exercise is not supported by any enactment, rules or regulations prevailing as on date, he said. If the municipal authorities commit any illegality in uploading the details and if any card is issued to that effect, then the real owner of the said property will be at loss, he added.

In fact, the State government undertook a survey of individuals along with their property particulars across the State under the name of ‘Samagra Kutumba survey,’ on August 19, 2014, he said and urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings of updating property particulars on Dharani portal.

Meanwhile, State Advocate General BS Prasad strongly opposed the grant of any interim relief and sought some time for filing counter affidavit in the case. Justice Shameem Akther then adjourned the case hearing by one week for filing counter affidavit by the State government on the issue.