TSWREIS students shine in JEE exam

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Students of Bellampelli Social Welfare Residential School for Boys have made their mark in JEE exams. While two of them cleared the JEE (Advanced) exams, two others qualified for B.Arch.

Meanwhile, two students bagged seats for Hotel Management at universities in Assam and Kerala.

Speaking to Express, the regional coordinator of TSWREIS K Tulisidas said, “As many as 28 higher education cells have been set up in the State, and Bellampelli is one of them.

Students, who cleared Intermediate examinations, are given free coaching for national-level entrance tests, including JEE, at these centres. Each centre has a coordinator, who monitors the programme.”