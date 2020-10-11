Woman’s decomposed body found in Nizamabad; one held

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Ibrahimpatnam police (Jagtial district), on Saturday, found the decomposed body of a woman at Munipally in Nizamabad. The police arrested a man named A Gangadhar for allegedly murdering her.

The deceased, K Rajamani, 33, was a native of Kojan Kothur village in Jagtial district. After she left home on September 28, her family appraoched Ibrahimpatnam police. Footage from CCTV cameras placed her with Gangadhar at a bank in Jagtial after her disappearance. Based on this, the police took Gangadhar into custody. After hours of questioning, he confessed to killing her. He also stole cash and gold jewellery from her.