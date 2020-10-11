STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth support TRS for its welfare works, says Minister Harish Rao

On Saturday, a large number of youths from the BJP joined TRS from Timmapur of Dubbaka mandal and from Tumakkapally and Anajpur of Raipole mandal, in presence of Harish Rao.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File Photo | Sangapandian, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday that the youth will take the lead in supporting Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the government, and it is a good omen that such people are joining the party. 

The Minister said the Congress and the BJP were trying to attract the youth with their words, however, the youth were inclined towards the party which worked for the people. 

He said leaders in the constituency don’t deserve the right to seek votes, and said he himself, as well as S Ramalingareddy, would always be there for the youth in the area. Rao said the party had set up coaching centres to impart training to the youth, and were making efforts to set up industries.

