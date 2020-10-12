STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,717 new cases, 5 more die of Covid in Telangana

In the meantime, five more deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 1,222.

Published: 12th October 2020

Health workers collect swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 tests in Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of tests done for Covid-19 went down in Telangana yet again on Saturday. By testing just 46,657 samples, as against the usual of 52,000-54,000 a day, the State reported only 1,717 new cases on Saturday. 

In the meantime, five more deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 1,222. As many as 2,103 more recoveries were recorded on the day and that took the total recoveries to 1,85,128. According to the bulletin issued by the State government, there are 25,713 active cases in Telangana, of which 4,504 people are in hospitals.

