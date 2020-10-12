Donald Trump ‘devotee’ dies of heart attack

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heartbroken by the news of his hero and US President Donald Trump getting infected by Covid-19, his fan Busu Krishna died of cardiac arrest at Tupran in Medak district on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 12th October 2020

He used to perform puja to Trump’s statue in the temple everyday, but moved to Tupran in March, when the lockdown was imposed.

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Heartbroken by the news of his hero and US President Donald Trump getting infected by Covid-19, his fan Busu Krishna died of cardiac arrest at Tupran in Medak district on Sunday afternoon. An ardent fan of Trump, the 33-year-old Krishna, who hails from Konne village in Bastanpet Mandal of Jangaon district, had built a temple for Donald Trump, spending Rs 14 lakh from his own pocket. 

He used to perform puja to Trump’s statue in the temple everyday, but moved to Tupran in March, when the lockdown was imposed, to live with his relatives. He also bought house in Tupran. According to his relatives, Krishna went into some kind of depression and used to cry despite being told that Trump was recovering from the virus.

His uncle B Ashok said that Krishna died of cardiac arrest. Referring to this year’s Trump’s visit, he said: “When Trump came to India,  Krishna went to  Gujarat and tried to meet him. He spent `80,000 for his visit but the security personnel did not allow him to go anywhere near the US President.”

