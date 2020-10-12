STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer groups ask govt to review policy against maize cultivation in Telangana

The farmers said that the price of maize would further go down without the MSP.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:06 AM

Maize

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government’s decision against procuring corn harvests at minimum support price (MSP) would affect thousands of farmers across Telangana, ryot associations requested the State to review its policy and ask the Centre not to import maize from other countries, as the local farmers were in distress. 

The farmers said that the price of maize would further go down without the MSP. “We cannot hold our produce for long, as it would occupy more space. We will be forced to sell it off for a loss,” they said.
 Maize was cultivated in nearly 2.75 lakh acres in the State, and it is estimated that over 3 lakh metric tonnes of the crop would hit the markets by the end of October. At present, corn is being sold at `900 to `1,200 per quintal.

Kondal Reddy, secretary of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, a farmers’ organisation, said, “It is not that the State government would procure the entirety of the produce by declaring an MSP. When the government declares an MSP, it will set a standard price in the market. The farmers will sell their produce accordingly, even if private operators are the buyers.” 

He further said with the enforcement of Farmers’ Acts, the Central government has given private operators the leeway to decide on the price.

“At this juncture, the State government should act on humanitarian grounds and procure the corn from the farmers. The government can sell the produce to the poultry industry whenever there is a demand,” he added.

Elaborating on how to persuade farmers to abstain from growing unwanted or non-profit-yielding crops, former Agriculture University professor and vice president of Telangana Rythu Sangham Dr Aribandi Prasad Rao said that the Agriculture Department officials should work at the ground-level and give “unbiased advice” to farmers based on their experiences.
 

