Pharma City a bane for public, farmers: Telangana Congress

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy alleged that the proposed Pharma City was a curse for the residents of Ibrahimpatnam and Choutuppal regions. 

Published: 12th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana gets nod to acquire land for Pharma City as per law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Participating in a programme organised against Pharma City at Yacharam on Sunday, he criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “procuring lands from farmers at a meagre rate of `12 lakh per acre and selling the same to the pharma companies at higher rates”.

He said that Pharma City would pollute soil, air, and water, and assured the people to fight against the proposed project. He alleged that the CM had introduced the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) only to grab large sums of money from the poor. 

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Pharma City fight would change the course of State’s progress, and that “forcible” confiscation of farmers’ lands was unacceptable. He asked the farmers to start a non-cooperation movement and not give their farmlands for the Pharma City project.

