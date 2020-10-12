Schools in Telangana likely to reopen on November 1, parents worried

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SCHOOLS in Telangana are likely to reopen in November after Dasara. After the Centre issued guidelines on reopening schools across the country, the Directorate of School Education (DSE), Telangana, convened meetings with various stakeholders, including the Health Department, parents and teachers, on whether or not the schools must be reopened.

DSE Director A Devasena told Express that the department has been discussing the proposal with parents’ associations. “We are also getting feedback and opinions from Ministers and the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare. We will prepare a report based on the opinions of the stakeholders involved, and then submit a report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” the official said. “The decision must be approved by the CM,” she added.

Speaking to Express, a source from the DSE said, “It is likely that the schools will reopen after Dasara — perhaps, from November 1.” The parents, however, are not happy with the proposal. Considering the risk of their children getting infected, they are willing to forgo an academic year. “I will rather have my kid study in the same class for another year than putting them at risk,” said Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of Hyderabad Parents Teachers Association (HSPA). “I will not sign a consent form stating that I will take responsibility if something happens to my kid. The government should take measures to control the spread of the virus and make us believe that we can safely send our kids back to school,” he added.

The HSPA has also submitted representations to Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy to declare the current academic year cancelled, considering the pandemic. However, teachers from government schools shared a different opinion altogether. Ch Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation, said, “When everything else is permitted, why ban schools?

Not every child has access to online classes. We have to run schools at least on alternate days so that social distancing is maintained. Besides, the standard operating procedure will be strictly adhered to by schools.”

