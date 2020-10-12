Telangana far worse than UP in crimes against Dalits: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the rise of atrocities against Dalits across the State and expressed his resolve to fight for the victims of such crimes.

Speaking to the media after an interaction with victims of caste crimes at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Uttam said, “The TRS government is taking away the lands of poor Dalits, and the community is subjected to atrocities of a level so horrendous that they are murdered by the ruling party leaders or forced to kill themselves. Dalits girls are being raped and the TRS government isn’t taking any action to stop such incidents,” he alleged.

Uttam went on to say that Telangana is far worse than Uttar Pradesh in terms of atrocities against Dalits. He warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of dire consequences if his government continued to target members of the community. “The Congress will fight against these crimes, and won’t rest until the victims and their families get justice. We will give them legal aid, besides extending help in getting good education and jobs.” He also distributed `50,000 to each of the families of the victims, donated by former MLA K Lakshma Reddy.

AICC secy writes to KCR, Jagan over RTC operations

Hyderabad: AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju on Sunday wrote to Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking their intervention to resolve the stalemate between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporations (RTCs) in operating buses between both the States. “After a gap of almost six months, RTCs of various States are operating interstate buses. But the RTC is not operating buses between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as official-level talks between the corporations of both the States have not yielded any result. Commuters are bearing the brunt of this,” he said