Telangana locals loot pds rice from toppled lorry

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In a freak incident, a lorry in which around 250 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice was being illegally transported turned turtle at Mukundapuram village on Sunday, drawing scores of locals, like moths to a flame, who took the rice bags and fled the area in no time.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday. As soon as the lorry overturned at the village under Nidamanoor mandal in Nalgonda district, at around 4 am, those who were in the vehicle escaped after leaving the lorry on the spot. Upon learning about the incident, villagers from Mukundapuram rushed to the spot where the lorry toppled and took away all the rice bags by the time police reached.

According to sources, the PDS rice was being taken to Miryalaguda from Halia. The police have registered a case. Civil Supplies Department officials are also looking into the matter.