Two months on, Karimnagar RT-PCR lab awaits ICMR approval

Despite the lab having testing facilities since July, health officials are forced to send samples to various centres in Hyd for Covid-19 tests 

Published: 12th October 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid sample collection

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Though it has been over two months since the erstwhile Karimnagar district received its first real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine, the district medical and health officials have not been able to start using it as the machine is pending approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The machine, which has already been installed at the Government Civil Hospital, was brought to Karimnagar to help the district Medical Department amp up Covid-19 testing. However, the authorities have not been able to start conducting RT-PCR tests in the district, as a result of which they are still carrying out Covid-19 tests using TrueNat and rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits, at various centres.

Owing to this situation, the district medical and health officials are still forced to send samples collected from suspected patients to labs in Hyderabad for RT-PCR tests. Express learnt that it usually takes between 48 hours to four days to receive the reports of such samples sent to Hyderabad. According to sources, Karimnagar sends at least 250 samples daily to various labs in the capital city for RT-PCR tests.

When Express contacted District Medial and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr G Sujatha for a comment on this, she said that the designated Covid-lab at the Government Civil Hospital is ready for operation, with an RT-PCR machine and other necessary equipments, and all that it needs now is a green signal from the ICMR so that the authorities can start testing potential/ suspected patients from the very next day.

“Once this lab starts operating, there won’t be pendency of Covid tests. We would also be able to provide the results in 24 hours. We would also be able to amp up the testing,” she said and mentioned that they have, till now, conducted around 50,000 RT-PCR tests by sending samples to Hyderabad. 

In the meantime, official sources told Express that the district medical and health officials have managed to conduct a total of 1.50 lakh tests, using TrueNat and RATs as well, in the district so far.

More from Telangana.
Comments

