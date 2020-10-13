Bodies of teenage mom, baby exhumed

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police and revenue officials exhumed the body of a Dalit girl and her stillborn baby, two days after their death in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Municipal staff exhumes the bodies

of the young mother and her baby

at Dharmapuri town on Monday

The 16-year-old girl, who was seven months pregnant, had a premature delivery on Saturday. Her mother did not take her to the hospital, but instead performed the delivery in their bathroom, as the girl was underage and the child was not born out of wedlock. Both the girl and her child did not survive the labour.

Municipal sanitary staff, who witnessed the girl’s family burying the two bodies, alerted the police. “On Monday, their bodies were exhumed and moved to Jagtial Government Hospital for post-mortem examination,” said Dharmapuri Tahsildar Y Ravinder.