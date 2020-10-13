STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cropped area increases as farmers return home

The cropped area will be more in the ensuing Rabi season than previous years as several petty farmers returned to their villages from cities due to Covid-19.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:40 AM

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government is hopeful that the total area under cultivation in Yasangi (Rabi) season will cross 72 lakh acres. The cropped area will be more in the ensuing Rabi season than previous years as several petty farmers returned to their villages from cities due to Covid-19 pandemic and started cultivating even barren lands. 

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, who held a review meeting on Rabi crop on Monday, directed the officials to make all arrangements for the ensuing Rabi crop. He said that though the State government wanted farmers to raise maize in Rabi season, there was no demand for maize in the country.

Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to advise the farmers to take up cultivation of green gram, black gram, groundnut, bengal gram, sunflower, sesame, and mustard. The Minister said that the Centre had allocated 18.30 lakh tonnes of fertilisers including 10 lakh tonnes of urea to the State for Rabi. 

