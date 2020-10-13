STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Downpour to intensify in Hyderabad, traffic logjams seen in city as roads waterlogged

Published: 13th October 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-Anand Babh roads flodded due to heavy rain on Tuesday. (Photo | vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Doppler radar images from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) suggest that there is a likelihood of very heavy rain in Hyderabad over the next few hours. The rain has not stopped in the city since last night and is set to continue.

The Met Office issued an overnight 'red' weather warning across Telangana for Tuesday night and has extended its orange alert till Wednesday. Rainwater entered several houses in Hassan Nagar, Tallabkatta, Osmannagar, and Teegalkunta areas. Colonies in Meerpet and Balapur, Asifnagar and Tolichowki areas were also inundated in knee-deep water.  

Currently, very heavy traffic logjams have been reported in the areas of Malakpet, Puranapool, Afsalgunj, Begumpet, Ranigunj, Erragadda, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal areas where the roads have been waterlogged.

A boulder weighing nearly 15 tonnes had fallen on a house at Dilawar Gunj in Mangalhat area in Dhoolpet. The residents of the house managed to vacate immediately. No casualties have been reported.

Mangalhat corporator Parmeshwari Singh said, "Rocks slipped from the highlands of Ganga bowli area and came rolling down. They entered the kitchen as well as the terrace. But the residents rushed out soon after they heard the noise.”

Over 10 cms of rainfall was observed in the areas of Hayatnagar, Uppal, Kapra, Keesera, and Saroornagar areas.

