STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shiv Sena burying Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, says Bandi

Welcoming the Shiv Sena Telangana president T N Murari into the BJP on Monday, Bandi found fault with the Shiv Sena for tying up with the Congress in Maharashtra.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during Express chat at TNIE office in Hyderabad. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacked the Shiv Sena saying the party had buried the aspirations and ideals of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray.  

Welcoming the Shiv Sena Telangana president T N Murari into the BJP on Monday, Bandi found fault with the Shiv Sena for tying up with the Congress in Maharashtra. He wondered how two parties with different ideologies could come together and form a “sub-standard government”. 

Bandi also hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he arranging a special Assembly session on October 13 only for its “friend”, the AIMIM. This house session was meant to pass a resolution which will allow candidates with more than two children to contest the GHMC elections. This was only to appease the AIMIM, Bandi alleged. Meanwhile, the BJP state office-bearers meeting which was held on Monday, discussed the upcoming Dubbaka bypoll, GHMC and MLC elections.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Dubbaka bypoll Balasaheb Thackeray
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp