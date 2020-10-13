Shiv Sena burying Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacked the Shiv Sena saying the party had buried the aspirations and ideals of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Welcoming the Shiv Sena Telangana president T N Murari into the BJP on Monday, Bandi found fault with the Shiv Sena for tying up with the Congress in Maharashtra. He wondered how two parties with different ideologies could come together and form a “sub-standard government”.

Bandi also hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he arranging a special Assembly session on October 13 only for its “friend”, the AIMIM. This house session was meant to pass a resolution which will allow candidates with more than two children to contest the GHMC elections. This was only to appease the AIMIM, Bandi alleged. Meanwhile, the BJP state office-bearers meeting which was held on Monday, discussed the upcoming Dubbaka bypoll, GHMC and MLC elections.