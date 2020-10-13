Shocker! Dubbaka Congress leader joins TRS ahead of polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS has administered a major shock to the Opposition Congress ahead of Dubbaka Assembly bypoll.

Maddula Nageshwar Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket and stood second in 2018 Assembly elections in Dubbaka, joined TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Maddula got 16 per cent votes in 2018 elections. The Congress party has been vacated ahead of the bypoll, Harish told a gathering after admitting Maddula into the party. Harish said that while the Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka declared that they would stop the Pharma City, youths in the city were eagerly waiting for the launch of Pharma City as they would get jobs. “Congress has filed several cases to halt the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). People are fed up of their activities and gave a befitting reply in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Harish said when the TRS government wanted to construct houses for the weaker sections, the Congress leaders wrote letters to Hudco, asking not to sanction loans for the scheme. That is the reason, people have been rejecting the Congress in every election, Rao added.

He criticised the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and said, “You tried your best and yet the Congress candidate could not win in Huzurnagar bypoll. Then, how can you ensure the Congress’ victory in Dubbaka?” The Congress and the BJP candidates will not get deposits in Dubbaka bypoll, Harish said.

There were no public, except Congress leaders, when AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore visited Dubbaka, the Finance Minister said. TRS helped Dubbaka people by providing drinking water for every house, free power supply and other benefits, he said. Around 78,000 farmers are getting Rythu Bandhu in Dubbaka, he said.