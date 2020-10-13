STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical glitches, lazy officials and uncooperative residents slow down Dharani survey

In Nalgonda, the progress is far from satisfactory due to staffers’ lack of  interest.

HYDERABAD:  The State government’s survey aimed at uploading details of non-agriculture properties on the Dharani portal is progressing at a snail’s pace on account of technical glitches, poor connectivity, and most importantly, the lackadaisical attitude of the staff entrusted with the job. 

The survey is also impeded by concerned, uncooperative respondents. More often than not, when staffers approach houses seeking details of property, they are faced with hostile residents, who are scared that the survey would mark them ineligible for welfare schemes, including food security cards and pensions, as they have properties under their names.

Similarly, the Muslim residents in the city are refusing to give out their details for the survey, worried that their data may be used for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).  

The Municipal Administration Department officials, however, claim that the officials have completed 50 per cent of the survey. In the districts, the surveyors are asked to cover at least 50 to 70 houses every day, despite the online portal supporting only 15 to 30 entries per day. On several occasions, the officials have been taking down property details on pieces of paper. They enter the information into Dharani portal once the server is functional.

Rangareddy Panchayat Officer K Srinivas Reddy said, “We are resolving issues by sending alternate links to officials. We are working hard to complete the task within the deadline.” Meanwhile, the web portal, which enables enrolment of details through Meeseva, opens with a message that reads: “Enlisting properties portal is in the process of re-designing.”

In Nalgonda, the progress is far from satisfactory due to staffers’ lack of  interest. There are about 33,846 non-agricultural properties in Nalgonda municipality. Municipal Commissioner B Sharath Chandra has appointed three to five staffers for each ward for the survey, in addition to VROs.

Recently, Additional Collector (local bodies) Rahul Sharma conducted a surprise inspection and issued show-cause notices to four municipal staffers for negligence, and removed an outsourced employee. Of the 33,846 non-agriculture properties in the municipality, only 10,650 properties have been surveyed so far.

Though the enumeration has comparatively been faster in Wanaparthy and Gadwal districts, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool are lagging behind.

On average, only 3,000 to 4,000 properties are being enumerated. As property owners are not available at the time of their visit, the surveyors, on many occasions, are forced to call them up and take down the details over phone. For Adilabad officials, the major concern is poor connectivity, particularly in interior villages. The administration does not have enough staff at disposal to finish the job quickly. As on October 10, only 31 per cent of the properties have been surveyed.

(With inputs from districts)

More from Telangana.
