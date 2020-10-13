Telangana: Developer directed to refund Rs 4.5 lack to petitioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Karimnagar, recently directed a real estate company to refund Rs 4.5 lakh to a complainant and to pay Rs 50,000 compensation for causing mental agony.Thakur Ranveer Singh (35) had entered into a sale agreement with M/s Srivari Developers to purchase a flat in a building for Rs 22 lakh.

Thakur had paid Rs 4.5 lakh in July 2012 and was promised the flat within six months. However, the firm failed to do so despite several appeals from the complainant.

Meanwhile, M/s Srivari Developers sold the property to another person at a high price without informing Thakur. The Commission ordered the real estate firm to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest from the date of receipt.