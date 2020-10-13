STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana hospitals open doors to all, struggle to tackle cases

Shortage of manpower may be a cause of worry for the Health Department, which on Monday gave orders to resume all non-Covid services across government hospitals in Telangana. 

Published: 13th October 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Shortage of manpower may be a cause of worry for the Health Department, which on Monday gave orders to resume all non-Covid services across government hospitals in Telangana. The decision was welcomed as 60-80 per cent of cases at many hospitals were non-Covid patients, however, the shortage in manpower already seems to be hurting the hospitals.

In a majority of the hospitals, the shortage is being seen in three departments - General Medicine, Anesthesia and Pulmonology. This is forcing hospitals to draw staff from other departments as the number of Covid-related patients are still sizeable, with quite a few being admitted in ICUs as well. 

“These three departments have both Covid and non-Covid services, and the limited manpower is getting exhausted due to overworking,” said a senior doctor from a hospital in the districts. Currently, at government hospitals, there are 60 vacant posts.

Doctors from the Anesthesia wing have to manage not only the Covid ICU ward for emergencies, but also surgeries - both Covid and non-Covid cases. “Post lockdown, the number of surgeries have also increased, specially from the gynaecology wing, which has led to some difficulties in allocation of staff,” said a doctor.

After quarantine rules were relaxed, doctors are being shuffled between Covid and non-Covid wards, this has lead to the fear that not only will the staff get infected en-masse, so will patients, giving rise to a second wave. “There are no proper social distancing norms or adherance to wearing masks. The number of OPD and inpatients has increased and they have to be handled by a handful of PG residents.

If qurantine rules are not restored, then it is likely that the infection rate among healthcare workers, which was once at 18 per cent, will shoot up,” said Dr Naresh, president of Senior Resident Doctor’s Association.Telangana Junior Doctor Association submitted a representation and said that considering the fact that 294 PG doctors have been infected till date, quarantine rules should not be removed.

TS adds 1,021 new cases to tally, six deaths recorded
Telangana recorded 1,021 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according the media bulletin released on Monday morning. Following the trend of a sharp decline in mortality, the State had just six deaths on the day taking the toll to 1,228. The total active caseload for the State stood at 24,514.

In terms of the caseload GHMC was leading with 228 cases and among the districts Rangareddy and Medchal had 68 and 84 cases, respectively.

However, the week-on-week increase look bad for Narayanpet and Adilabad, which  showed marked increase with 31 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. While cases in Narayanpet grew from 65 to 85 this week, in Adilabad it grew from 139 to 168 cases.

But, majority of the cases were not serious and less than 5 per cent of hospital beds are occupied. Meanwhile, on the whole, the State had 4,478 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, leading to freeing up of several hospital beds.

Govt Chief Whip vinay bhaskar tests positive
Warangal: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar has tested positive for the Coronavirus. As suggested by doctors, he is in home isolation. On Sunday, he along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao distributed Bathukamma sarees to women at Waddepally. He also took part in a preparatory meeting for MLC polls with public representatives. Everyone, who came in contact with him, 
have been advised to take the Covid-19 test as a precaution 

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Telangana health dept
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp