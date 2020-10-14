STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Maharashtra Governor over letter

Koshyari, had mentioned that he received three representations demanding that places of worship be reopened.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:30 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari’s curt letter regarding the reopening of temples to the State’s Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, has not only invited a biting response from him but also AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. 

Calling it “very unfortunate”, Owaisi wrote on Twitter: “Very unfortunate that this is coming from a Governor, someone who has sworn an oath on the Constitution. That oath did not require a test on ‘Hindutva-ness’. The CM’s commitment to Hindutva in discharging his duties should not even have been raised”. Koshyari, had mentioned that he received three representations demanding that places of worship be reopened. “It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other, our gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in lockdown,” Koshyari wrote.

