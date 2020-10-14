STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hereon, Conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural will be seamless in Telangana

The conversion process would be seamless and it would increase transparency in the Revenue administration, the Minister said. 

Published: 14th October 2020 09:57 AM

Telangana assembly.

Telangana assembly. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of converting agricultural lands to non-agricultural ones will be simplified, once the Bill adopted in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday gets the Governor’s assent.

The Assembly adopted four Bills during the short session on Tuesday which lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy moved the Telangana Agriculture Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural purposes) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Explaining the salient features of the Bill, Prasanth Reddy said that people could now submit applications on the Dharani portal for conversion of their lands after paying the required fee. It would also prevent undervaluation of property, due to which the State government was losing crores of rupees, he added. 

The Minister said that the discretionary powers of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) would be taken away with this amendment and the entire process would be made online. 

However, the Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the government to allow registrations and mutations through Dharani, only after comprehensive land survey was done. Otherwise, chaos would prevail in land registrations, he added.

Responding to this, Prasanth Reddy said that it would take at least one year for conducting a comprehensive land survey and added that already 1.48 crore acres of land had been uploaded on the Dharani portal.

Law and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy moved the Code of Criminal Procedure (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020.

