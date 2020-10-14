STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR calls Somesh on rainfall situation

Published: 14th October 2020 09:54 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during review meeting on Agriculture at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacted with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone on Tuesday night and enquired about the situation in the State due to the heavy rains. He ordered that the entire district administration should be on high alert. 

Later, Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with the Director General of Police and other officials on the situation in Greater Hyderabad, where a number of untoward incidents were reported. 

Somesh Kumar requested District Collectors and SPs to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow flood protocol. “Special attention needs to be paid to low level bridges and causeways and all traffic and pedestrian movement has to be strictly prohibited and ensure no loss of lives, “ the Chief Secretary instructed Collectors. 

Comments

