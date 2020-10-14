Komatireddy writes to PM seeking Rs 2000 crore in immediate relief for rain-hit Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP from Bhongir constituency Komatireddy Venkatreddy on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention in the prevailing situation in Telangana due to the heavy rains.

Komatireddy stated that life has come to a standstill and agricultural fields across large areas have been destroyed due to heavy rains across the state.

“On humanitarian grounds, do an aerial survey and assess the gravity of loss. You are the last hope for us,” Komatireddy said in the letter to PM and asked him to release Rs 2,000 crore to the state as immediate relief.

He said that people from all walks of life are suffering due to continuous rains in the state and the farmers have lost everything because of damage to crops.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not been concentrating on the public's problems but is focused on how to fill his treasury.

“Even though human life is in danger in the state, CM KCR is busy poaching elected representatives and bribing voters in elections. He cannot move out from his farmhouse,” Komatireddy alleged.