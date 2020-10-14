Major scam in the making, alleges CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is laying foundation for a major scam by insisting that every individual from the State uploads his/her property details on Dharani portal.

Speaking to mediapersons on Assembly lobbies on Tuesday, the CLP leader said that it was possible to tweak land records to suit influential people. He said that if an individual uploads data that he has, say, seven acres of land in a survey number which has 10 acres, while he actually has only five acres, the other person under the survey number would be able to upload data for only three acres though he actually has five acres. Vikramarka, referring to the one day session of the Assembly on Tuesday, said that it was called by the TRS only to pass the Bills that were important to them and not for taking up issues that concerned the people.