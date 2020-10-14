Maoist posters threaten politicians in Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Letters and posters, purportedly written by Maoists threatening TRS and BJP leaders, were found pasted on walls in Shapalli village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Tuesday.

In the posters, the banned CPI (Maoist) have warned that if combing operations in forests do not stop, the leaders of both parties would meet a similar fate of TRS leader Bhimeswara Rao.

On October 10, a group of Maoists stabbed Rao to death in front of his family, sending shock waves across Telangana.

They have also warned former Maoist Mudraboina Sampath that it is unfair of him to move policemen in his vehicle. Punishment is inevitable at the hands of the people, the posters read. They also stated that forest officials, DRO Prahlad, Ravinder, Sandeep and many others need to change their approach.

KCR is increasing police presence slapping illegal cases against those who oppose him, the posters stated.

Meanwhile, police have been on high alert after receiving information that a group of armed Maoists entered Mulugu district from Chhattisgarh. P Shoban Kumar, OSD of Jayashankar- Bhupalpally and Mulugu, said that combing operations with 10 teams have begun in forest tracts. They have intensified vehicle checks across Eturunagaram, Tadavai, Wazed and Venkatapuram mandals.