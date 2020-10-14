STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media turns battleground for political parties in Siddipet

Political parties in Siddipet seem to be using social media to merely criticise each other and are making the best of every opportunity to defame their opponents on it.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Political parties in Siddipet seem to be using social media to merely criticise each other and are making the best of every opportunity to defame their opponents on it. Political leaders attacking their opponents through print/ electronic media and at meetings has now been largely replaced with them going on social media platforms to make scathing attacks. Leaders of the ruling TRS, Congress and BJP have been releasing videos on election promises made on various occasions, starting from the Telangana Statehood movement to the recent polls. In a desperate attempt at gaining an upper hand over each other, parties have been circulating videos and counter videos on WhatsApp groups.

TRS supporters have been posting more videos on development and welfare works of the Telangana government. TRS activists have been uploading videos of Congress working president A Revanth Reddy asking voters to defeat the Congress when he was with the TDP. Allegations against BJP leader Raghunandan Rao, too, have been circulating on social media and in reply, the saffron party’s youth wing has been putting up videos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making certain promises during the Statehood movement and elections, and his comments against rivals in the Assembly. The CM had promised to generate one lakh jobs once Telangana is formed, give three acres to Dalits and look after oustees who give up their land for development projects.

There are also videos of him saying the exact opposite — that he had never promised to give a job to every household and nor is it possible to give three acres to Dalits. In another case, Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments on Kaleshwaram water has been doing the rounds on social media. During his visit to Peddapalli, he had said the first fruit of the project will reach the town. Later, when he visited Karimnagar, he had said that it would reach the people of the district. This changed to Suryapet in Nalgonda district when he visited the region. Videos of Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy have also been popping up in people’s feed. One such is of him, when he was in the TRS , saying that the Congress had cheated his father C Muthyam Reddy.

Cong, BJP leaders don’t care about people: Harish

Siddipet: Continuing his attack on the Opposition parties, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday that the members of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do not give two hoots about the people, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers them like his family. He made this statement while welcoming a few more leaders from the Congress party to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), at Rampur village in Dubbaka Assembly constituency. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister remembered how KCR announced a financial assistance of `2,000, apart from providing 10 kg rice and one kg toor dal, during the lockdown period, which came as a lifesaver to the poor people in the State. “Where were the Congress and BJP leaders during these dire times,” Harish asked. Meanwhile, the Minister went one step further and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes only empty promises and alleged that the Centre has not done anything for the poor people in Telangana. Harish also claimed that the citizens won’t support Congress and BJP leaders who make their appearance only during elections.

