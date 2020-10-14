STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana passes Bill, paving way for 50 per cent quota for women in GHMC polls

Another amendment makes provision to increase the green cover fund from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent in the GHMC Budget. 

Published: 14th October 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 10:00 AM

Woman corporators perform ‘paalabhishekam’ to a portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at GHMC head office in Hyderabad after the Assembly passed the GHMC (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move intended to empower women politically, Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved a Bill providing 50 per cent reservations of divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to the fairer sex. 

With this, women will be elected in 75  of 150 divisions in the GHMC. The GHMC (Amendment) Bill, 2020, introduced by Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, was adopted by the State Legislative Assembly with a voice vote. 

Though the government provided 50 per cent reservations to women in 2015 GHMC elections, it was through an executive order. Now, the 50 per cent reservations to women in the ensuing GHMC polls will have a statutory backing. 

The State government has already provided 50 per cent reservations to women in Panchayat Raj bodies and municipalities. 

“With this, Telangana will be the first State in the country to provide 50 per cent reservations to women in all local bodies,” Rama Rao said.

Besides providing 50 per cent reservation to women, four more amendments were made to the GHMC Act on Tuesday. Four Ward Committees — youth, women, senior citizen and eminent citizen, each comprising 25 members, will be constituted for each division of the GHMC. 

“A battalion of 15,000 people will be created in the GHMC. These committee members will supervise green cover, solid waste management, discourage of usage of plastic, prevention of encroachments, development of sports and parks,” Rama Rao said. 

The rotation of reservation, which was done every year, would be made once in 10 years hereafter in accordance with the Census. The ensuing GHMC polls will be held as per the reservations fixed for 2015 elections. The GHMC also amended that the SEC should fix the poll date in concurrence with the State government. The AIMIM and the Congress members supported the amendments.

However, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the government to increase the reservations for BCs from 33 per cent to 50 per cent. Rama Rao said that the Ward Committees were proposed only to increase participation of people.

