STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sees 1,708 coronavirus cases; testing drops further

The lower number of tests is in continuation with the general dip seen on Mondays.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducts covid 19 sample collection.

A doctor conducts covid 19 sample collection.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: By testing 46,835 persons on Monday, Telangana’s Covid test figures dropped by around 4,000 samples. As many as 1,708 cases were detected, andthe State’s tally has now crossed 2.14 lakh.

The lower number of tests is in continuation with the general dip seen on Mondays.

The highest caseload was reported in GHMC limits with 277 persons testing positive for the virus, followed by Rangareddy with 137 cases and Medchal with 124 cases.  

Five deaths were reported on Monday, taking the statewide death toll to 1,233. As many as 2,009 persons recovered from the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp