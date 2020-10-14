Telangana sees 1,708 coronavirus cases; testing drops further

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: By testing 46,835 persons on Monday, Telangana’s Covid test figures dropped by around 4,000 samples. As many as 1,708 cases were detected, andthe State’s tally has now crossed 2.14 lakh.

The lower number of tests is in continuation with the general dip seen on Mondays.

The highest caseload was reported in GHMC limits with 277 persons testing positive for the virus, followed by Rangareddy with 137 cases and Medchal with 124 cases.

Five deaths were reported on Monday, taking the statewide death toll to 1,233. As many as 2,009 persons recovered from the virus.