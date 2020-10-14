TRS leader Kavitha in five-day home quarantine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who won the Nizamabad MLC election with an overwhelming majority, will not be taking oath as an MLC on Wednesday.

Though the former Nizamabad MP planned to take oath during the Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, she decided to be in a five-day home quarantine after Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, saying he tested positive for Covid-19 and requested all his primary contacts, who included Kavitha, to home quarantine themselves.

In reply to his tweet, Kavitha tweeted: “I wish you speedy and healthy recovery Anna. As I recently came in contact with you, I’ll be quarantining myself for the next 5 days as a precautionary measure. I humbly request @trspartyonline cadres to avoid visiting my office for next few days (sic)”.