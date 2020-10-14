STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS leader Kavitha in five-day home quarantine

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who won the Nizamabad MLC election with an overwhelming majority, will not be taking oath as an MLC on Wednesday. 

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

Though the former Nizamabad MP planned to take oath during the Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, she decided to be in a five-day home quarantine after Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar tweeted on Tuesday, saying he tested positive for Covid-19 and requested all his primary contacts, who included Kavitha, to home quarantine themselves. 

In reply to his tweet, Kavitha tweeted: “I wish you speedy and healthy recovery Anna. As I recently came in contact with you, I’ll be quarantining myself for the next 5 days as a precautionary measure. I humbly request @trspartyonline cadres to avoid visiting my office for next few days (sic)”.

