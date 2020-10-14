TRS too weak a party, depends on defections to win polls, says Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should try to fight and win just one election in a fair manner without using money power or misusing official machinery.

Addressing a press conference through video-conference on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar said that even after staying in power for almost seven years at a stretch, TRS was still too weak to fight elections on its own.

“CM KCR, Ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, are scared of losing and depend on defections from other parties to win elections every time,” he said and ridiculed Harish Rao for claiming that TRS had a massive support base in Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

He said if Harish Rao was so confident of TRS victory in the byelection, why was he making Congress leaders join TRS. If CM KCR or Harish Rao seriously believe that their government was honestly serving the people, then why are they spending crores of rupees and appointing one in-charge for every 100 voters to bribe them and lure them with different sops, Uttam questioned.

Referring to the Nizamabad Local Constituency MLC polls, Uttam Kumar said that CM KCR engineered large scale defections of elected representatives from Congress and other parties to increase the winning margin.