Hyderabad floods: 100 colonies under sheet of water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incessant rain over the last two days left over a 100 colonies in Hyderabad submerged in water on Wednesday. Overflowing water bodies inundated surrounding areas and people were left without food and water. At some places GHMC put up medical and food camps in Secunderabad.

Following a breach in the Palle Cheruvu tank in Bandlaguda, several colonies in Chandrayangutta were inundated. In some areas, water level was between six and eight feet such as in Al Jubair, Subhan Colony, Aljube Colony, Alnur Colony, Nimra Colony, Krishnareddy Nagar, etc.

With Hussainsagar lake reaching the Full Tank Level (FTL), the surplus water flooded Gandhinagar, Ashok Nagar, Padma Colony, Nagamaiah Kunta, Nallakunta, Vidyanagar, Domalguda, Arundathi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Aravindanagar, Shivanandanagar.