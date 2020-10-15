Prepare new horticulture policy: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive horticulture cultivation policy to usher in qualitative changes. “Visit other regions and prepare a comprehensive policy within three months. Within one year, there should be revolutionary changes in the cultivation of horticulture crops,” the CM directed officials on Wednesday.

The CM held a review meeting on horticulture at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. He directed officials to visit States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, and countries like the Netherlands, which were able to cultivate horticulture crops successfully, and to learn cultivation techniques from them.