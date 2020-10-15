Telangana adivasis protest, demand rollback of Layout Regularisation Scheme

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: ManyAdivasis from the erstwhile Adilabad district took out a protest rally from KB Complex to the ITDA office in Utnoor on Wednesday, demanding the rollback of the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and to immediately stop the survey of their lands in the Agency areas.

Tudum Debba District General Secretary Attram Suguna and member P Bapu Rao said the State should stop the LRS with immediate effect. “The land survey in the Agency areas must be immediately stopped as they are covered under the 5th Schedule of the Constitution. Instead, the government should sincerely implement the Agency acts like PESA 1/70 Act,” Suguna said.

The Adivasi leaders also demanded that tribals cultivating the forest lands should be issued pattas. They also reiterated their long-pending demanded for removal of Lambadas from the ST category.