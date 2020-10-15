Telangana Legislative Council adopts GHMC Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Council on Wednesday adopted four Bills, including the GHMC (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to provide 50 per cent reservations to women in the Corporation polls.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the Centre was not releasing funds to million-plus cities.

In reply to the debate on the Telangana Agriculture Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the State reduced the fee for LRS by 70 per cent. The Council also adopted the Indian Stamp (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020.